Pearsall caught four of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Saints. He also had minus-four yards on his only carry.

The second-year wideout couldn't repeat his big Week 1 performance with Mac Jones under center instead of Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder), but Pearsall still delivered solid production while finishing third on the 49ers in volume behind Jauan Jennings (10 targets) and Christian McCaffrey (seven). Purdy is expected to miss multiple weeks, but Pearsall's involvement in the passing game Sunday suggests there's little reason to downgrade his outlook while catching passes from Jones. Pearsall could be busy again in Week 3 against the Cardinals.