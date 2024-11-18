Pearsall failed to bring in either of his two targets in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

Pearsall was nowhere to be seen on Sunday after scoring the first touchdown of his professional career in Week 10. The rookie still logged a healthy 37 snaps on offense (59 percent), but he didn't receive nearly as many targets as a week prior (six). Pearsall should continue seeing a handful of targets while operating as the 49ers' No. 3 receiver behind Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings against the Packers next Sunday.