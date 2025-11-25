Pearsall finished with two receptions on four targets for six yards while taking one carry for two yards in Monday's 20-9 win over the Panthers.

Pearsall was held to single-digit yardage for the second consecutive appearance since returning from a six-game absence as the result of a knee injury. At least the 2024 first-round selection got more involved than he was in last week's one-catch, zero-yard outing, garnering three combined touches in the primetime win. It is worth noting that QB Brock Purdy was targeting Pearsall on two of his three interceptions Monday, with one of the passes attempting to connect in the end zone. It is hard to feel confident about the 24-year-old wideout following a pair of duds, but it would be shortsighted for fantasy managers to cut ties at this point. Pearsall possesses elite skills and remains a starter for a high-scoring offense, so better days are surely on the horizon.