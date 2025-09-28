Pearsall (knee) is slated to play Sunday versus the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pearsall followed up Wednesday's absence from practice due to a knee injury with back-to-back limited sessions to cap Week 4 prep, leaving him questionable for Sunday's contest. Fellow WR Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder) also was listed as questionable, and while both players are expected to be available this weekend, Jennings likely will have his snaps monitored. As a result, Pearsall should serve as one of Brock Purdy's (left shoulder/toe) top targets in the quarterback's first game action since Week 1.