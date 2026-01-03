Pearsall (knee/ankle) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Pearsall missed a Week 16 victory at Indianapolis due to an ankle sprain and an aggravation of his previous PCL injury, but he was back in action last Sunday against the Bears, earning an 81 percent snap share en route to five catches (on eight targets) for 85 yards. He then was limited during Week 18 prep with the same health concerns, and with San Francisco's decision to sit him in the regular-season finale, the team clearly is prioritizing his health ahead of the playoffs. Pearsall's absence means Jauan Jennings, Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne will be the primary wide receivers available to QB Brock Purdy.