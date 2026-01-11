Pearsall (knee/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles.

Pearsall, who was also inactive in Week 18, was deemed a non-participant in practice Wednesday through Friday before being listed by the 49ers as questionable for the contest. In his continued absence, look for Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne to see added snaps Sunday alongside fellow WR Jauan Jennings, with Skyy Moore and Malik Turner also available to mix in.