Pearsall sustained a right knee injury during Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After attempting to haul in a Brock Purdy pass early in the third quarter down the left sideline, Pearsall was shaken up and spent some time in the blue medical tent before the 49ers deemed him questionable to return. At the end of the same drive, fellow WR Jauan Jennings appeared to injure his ribs as he gathered in a Purdy pass for a successful two-point conversion, so the statues of the team's top options at the position are up in the air in the middle of the second half.