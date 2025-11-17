Pearsall (knee) had one reception on three targets for no gain in Sunday's 41-22 win over the Cardinals.

Pearsall returned to the starting lineup after missing the 49ers' last five contests with a right knee injury. That's where the positive news ends after the sophomore wideout failed to gain a yard with his only touch Sunday. Jauan Jennings (5-54-0) was the only other wide receiver to finish with more targets than Pearsall, so the latter's lack of involvement was likely due to an unfavorable game script. QB Brock Purdy did take a deep shot at Pearsall on one of the duo's two missed connections, and the wideout showed his usual burst down the field despite the good defensive coverage. Pearsall averaged 5.0 receptions and 81.8 yards in the four games he appeared in prior to getting injured, so there is hope for improved results against the Panthers next Monday.