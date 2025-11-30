Pearsall caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Browns.

High winds in Cleveland nerfed both passing attacks, and tight ends George Kittle and Harold Fannin ended up being the leading pass-catchers for their respective squads. Pearsall hasn't been able to make much of an impact even in better conditions since returning from a knee injury however, and over the last three games he's managed just a 5-20-0 line on nine targets. The second-year wideout will get the 49ers' bye week to reset before taking on the Titans in Week 15.