49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Knee injury being evaluated

San Francisco assistant head coach Chris Foerster said Friday that the team is "continuing to evaluate" Pearsall (knee) after the wide receiver aggravated the PCL issue in his right knee during early training camp practices, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall's injury has reportedly caused "concern" for the 49ers, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN, and the team is "exploring all options." As Barrows reports, surgery is being weighed among those options, though undergoing a procedure now could cost Pearsall the entire 2026 season. In the wake of Pearsall's ongoing evaluation, San Francisco signed veteran wideout Deebo Samuel to a one-year contract on Tuesday. Christian Kirk (calf) is also managing an injury that has hampered his ability to practice during the early stages of camp.