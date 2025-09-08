Pearsall brought in four of seven targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Pearsall took on an expanded role after George Kittle (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (shoulder) did not return from their respective injuries suffered in Sunday's victory. The 24-year-old Pearsall was up to the task, ripping off multiple big-chunk plays en route to his first 100-yard game of 2025. The University of Florida product was already expected to have a breakout season entering his second year, but he could be asked to do even more if either Kittle or Jennings is forced to miss time. Pearsall will attempt to build off of this promising start when the 49ers take on the Saints next Sunday.