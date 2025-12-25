Pearsall (knee/ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In the wake of Pearsall sitting out Monday's eventual win at Indianapolis, he's received a limited listing on back-to-back injury reports as he recovers from a sprained ankle and also an aggravation of the sprained MCL that kept him out Weeks 5-10. Friday's report will unveil whether or not he has a chance to return to action Sunday versus the Bears, but if Pearsall is inhibited or sidelined for that contest, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson again would take on increased roles behind No. 1 WR Jauan Jennings.