Pearsall (illness/chest) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall is operating with a cap on his reps so far during Week 18 prep due to an illness and a chest injury, both of which are new health concerns for the rookie first-round pick. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he has a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, but if he's active, Pearsall will be working with QB Joshua Dobbs instead of Brock Purdy, who isn't expected to be available due to a banged-up right throwing elbow.