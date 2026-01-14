Pearsall (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall sat out Weeks 16 and 18 and also the 49ers' wild-card victory at Philadelphia this past Sunday due to the lingering PCL injury in his right knee. He followed up Tuesday's limited walkthrough with a capped session one day later, giving him one more chance to get back to full before the weekend. For what it's worth, Pearsall told Vic Tafur of The Athletic on Wednesday that his knee "feels fine" and that he's optimistic that he'll play Saturday in Seattle, but it remains to be seen if the 49ers tag with a designation for the divisional-round contest.