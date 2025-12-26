Pearsall (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall didn't play Week 16 at Indianapolis due to an ankle sprain and also an aggravation of the PCL injury that sidelined him Weeks 5-10. He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, and coach Kyle Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Friday that Pearsall made it through the week "OK." In the end, Pearsall's status for Week 17 will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.