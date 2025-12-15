San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Pearsall played through ankle and knee injuries during Sunday's 37-24 win over Tennessee, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.

Shanahan said an update on Pearsall's health will arrive Monday, and that the wide receiver "hurt the ankle on the first play and returned and played with that the whole game" Sunday, while his knee injury was "most likely irritating his PCL from the past." Pearsall secured six of seven targets for 96 yards versus the Titans, superior production to his past three appearances combined, but fantasy managers will now have to monitor his health heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Colts. Shanahan, at least, said he expects Pearsall "to be alright."