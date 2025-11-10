Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Pearsall (knee) has a chance to practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall hasn't practiced since initially suffering a PCL injury in his right knee Week 4, but he has worked out on the side on multiple occasions in recent weeks. Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com that "hopefully the next two days go good, and if they do, he'll be back out there. ... He had a good weekend." Wednesday's injury report not only will reveal if Pearsall was able to mix back into drills, but if No. 1 QB Brock Purdy (toe) has put himself in a position for his own first game action since Week 4.