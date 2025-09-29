San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team's initial belief is that Pearsall (knee) is dealing with a "minor PCL" injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan said Pearsall's injury "hopefully [...] won't be too bad" after the wideout was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars early, but he also mentioned that the short week of preparation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Rams is "a totally different element," per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. While there appears to be cause for optimism that Pearsall has avoided a severe injury, at this stage his status for Week 5 appears truly uncertain. With George Kittle (hamstring) still on IR until at least Week 6, the 49ers will have to rely on Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as key receiving threats behind Jauan Jennings on Thursday Night Football if Pearsall isn't cleared to play.