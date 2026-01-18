Pearsall did not record a catch on two targets in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round loss to the Seahawks.

Pearsall missed San Francisco's last two games with a knee injury that has plagued him for much of the season, though he managed to return after logging limited practices throughout the week. The 49ers seemingly made an effort to get him involved early with a target on the first play from scrimmage, though he ultimately wasn't prioritized in the offense. Pearsall was a popular breakout candidate in 2025, but the knee issue ultimately robbed him of the opportunity. If he is able to stay healthy heading into the 2026 season, he should still have the chance to be a priority in the offense.