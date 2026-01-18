49ers' Ricky Pearsall: No catches in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pearsall did not record a catch on two targets in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round loss to the Seahawks.
Pearsall missed San Francisco's last two games with a knee injury that has plagued him for much of the season, though he managed to return after logging limited practices throughout the week. The 49ers seemingly made an effort to get him involved early with a target on the first play from scrimmage, though he ultimately wasn't prioritized in the offense. Pearsall was a popular breakout candidate in 2025, but the knee issue ultimately robbed him of the opportunity. If he is able to stay healthy heading into the 2026 season, he should still have the chance to be a priority in the offense.
More News
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Back in action Saturday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Questionable for Saturday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Limited again Wednesday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Officially listed as limited•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Set for limited practice•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Inactive versus Philadelphia•