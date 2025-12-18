Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall (knee/ankle) won't practice Thursday, but the wide receiver is feeling much better and has a chance to play Monday at Indianapolis, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coming out of the 49ers' Week 14 bye, Pearsall had his first signature performance since the first month of the season, when he hauled in six of seven targets for 96 yards during this past Sunday's win against the Titans. Afterward, Shanahan relayed that Pearsall was dealing with a low-ankle sprain and also had aggravated the previous PCL injury that sidelined him for Weeks 5-10. Pearsall will have two more chances to prove his health this week before the 49ers likely tag him with a designation for Week 16 action.