Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall (knee) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pearsall has been tending to a minor PCL injury in his right knee since making an early exit from the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Jaguars. He's been a non-participant at practice since then, and Shanahan added that the 49ers are "not counting on" Pearsall being available for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, according to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Ultimately, Pearsall's fate for Week 6 action may become known as soon as the team posts Friday's practice report.