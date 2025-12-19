Pearsall (knee/ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pearsall came out of last week's strong showing with a pair of injuries, including an aggravation of the PCL injury that cost him Weeks 5-10 earlier this season. He hasn't practiced this week, but there's still another chance Saturday ahead of a Monday matchup at Indianapolis. San Francisco GM John Lynch suggested Friday that Pearsall has at least some chance to play, saying, "we certainly haven't ruled him out" during an appearance on KNBR radio.