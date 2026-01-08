Pearsall (knee/ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Though Pearsall was present for the session, he was relegated to working out on a rehab field to the side of practice while he continues to manage a lingering PCL injury to his right knee in addition to an ankle issue. The 49ers haven't indicated that Pearsall's aggravation of the knee injury is as significant as the initial PCL sprain that kept him sidelined for six straight games earlier this season, but with no practice activity so far this week, the wideout would appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's wild-card game in Philadelphia.