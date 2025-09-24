Pearsall will miss Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Pearsall played 97 percent of snaps in a 16-15 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday, catching eight of 11 targets for 117 yards. He's now third in the league for both receiving yards (281) and air yards (392), having caught four of seven targets 20-plus yards downfield. There is some chance the usage declines if Jauan Jennings (shoulder/ankle) now ends up healthier than Pearsall, but Jennings will also miss Wednesday's practice (after sitting out Weeks 1 and 3). The 49ers don't lack for injury concerns ahead of their home game against Jacksonville this Sunday.