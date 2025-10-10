49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pearsall (knee) isn't practicing Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Pearsall hasn't practiced this week and isn't likely to play Sunday at Tampa Bay.
