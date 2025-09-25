Pearsall (knee) was limited at practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to sitting out Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Pearsall said that he'd be playing if there was a game, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Pearsall's return to drills one day later sets him up to do just that Sunday versus the Jaguars, but he may still enter the weekend with a designation when the 49ers post their final Week 4 practice report Friday. If he's able to suit up, who between Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) and Mac Jones (knee) will be under center remains to be seen.