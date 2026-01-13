Pearsall (knee/ankle) was officially estimated as limited in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall's limited listing confirms the comments head coach Kyle Shanahan made Tuesday morning. The 49ers held a walkthrough session Tuesday, so Pearsall's activity level is only an estimate, but it appears he's ready to retake the practice field for the first time since Dec. 31, which lends optimism to the notion that he could be available for Saturday's divisional-round matchup in Seattle. He's managing an ankle injury in addition to an aggravated PCL sprain in his right knee. With standout tight end George Kittle having suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during San Francisco's wild-card round win over Philadelphia, it would be a notable boost for this receiving corps if Pearsall is able to get back in the starting lineup.