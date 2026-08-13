49ers' Ricky Pearsall: PCL surgery completed

Pearsall announced Thursday in a post on his personal Instagram account that he underwent season-ending surgery to repair the PCL in his right knee, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

The procedure typically carries a wide-ranging recovery timeline of 6-to-12 months, so while Pearsall will be ruled out for the season, it's not clear if he'll be available for the start of the 49ers' offseason program next spring or the start of training camp next summer. The wideout will wind up having played in just 20 of a possible 51 regular-season contests and one of two playoff games through his first three NFL campaigns, missing time as a rookie while recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest before being hampered by the PCL injury off and on in 2025. He'll turn 27 in September and will be entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2027.