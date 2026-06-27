49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Poised to start opposite Evans

Pearsall is expected to enter training camp as San Francisco's starting wide receiver opposite Mike Evans, Kyle Madson of USA Today reports.

Pearsall is positioned for a significant role after injuries limited him to nine regular-season appearances in 2025. With Jauan Jennings having signed with the Vikings and Brandon Aiyuk seemingly out of the picture, the 25-year-old clearly projects as Brock Purdy's No. 2 wide receiver behind Evans. Christian Kirk is expected to handle slot duties, while rookie second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling and Jacob Cowing provide depth, but it's Pearsall and Evans who project to see the field in 21 personnel sets, which the 49ers deployed at a league-high rate in 2025. A healthy season would position Pearsall for the biggest workload of his NFL career.