49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Practice status this week TBD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that he's unsure whether Pearsall (knee/ankle) will practice this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The report notes that Pearsall, who is also dealing with a low ankle sprain, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, aggravated his PCL injury during Week 16 action, which clouds the wideout's status for next Monday's game against the Colts. If Pearsall ends up limited or sidelined, added snaps alongside Jauan Jennings would be available for Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson.
