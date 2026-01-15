Pearsall (knee) will be listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall, who continues to manage a PCL injury in his right knee, was inactive in Weeks 16 and 18 as well as the 49ers' wild-card win over the Eagles this past Sunday. For his part, the wideout who has been able to practice in a limited fashion this week, is optimistic that he'll play Saturday, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, but given his official 'questionable' designation, Pearsall's status will still need to be monitored ahead of his team's 8:00 p.m ET kickoff.