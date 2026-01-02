Pearsall (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Seahawks.

Pearsall maintained a limited listing Tuesday through Thursday due to an ankle sprain and an aggravation of his previous PCL injury. Despite the health concerns, he was able to handle an 81 percent snap share and haul in five of eight targets for 85 yards and no touchdowns this past Sunday against the Bears. Pearsall's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.