Pearsall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury but was able to do so in a limited capacity one day later. Before that first session, he told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he'd play if there was a game that day, but the 49ers seemingly are less optimistic about the second-year wide receiver's status for Week 4. In the end, Pearsall's availability will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.