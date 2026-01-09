Pearsall (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia despite not practicing at all this week, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pearsall hasn't practiced or played since Week 17, but the 49ers will at least leave the door open for a miraculous recovery at the last minute. Fellow wideouts Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne will take on more playing time if Pearsall is declared inactive before the team's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.