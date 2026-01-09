49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Questionable, still no practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pearsall (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia despite not practicing at all this week, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pearsall hasn't practiced or played since Week 17, but the 49ers will at least leave the door open for a miraculous recovery at the last minute. Fellow wideouts Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne will take on more playing time if Pearsall is declared inactive before the team's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Not practicing Thursday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Inactive Saturday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Questionable for Saturday•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Remains limited at practice•
-
49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Starts week with limited practice•