Pearsall (ankle/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

For a second week in a row, Pearsall is operating with practice restrictions due to an ankle sprain and aggravation of a PCL injury that sidelined him Week 16 iat Indianapolis. He was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Bears and gather in five of eight targets for 85 yards on an 81 percent snap share. Pearsall likely is destined for a similar workload Saturday versus the Seahawks if he's able to ditch his designation ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.