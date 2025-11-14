Pearsall (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall hasn't played in a game since Sept. 28 and was absent from practice for well over a month, but coach Kyle Shanahan's track record suggests the second-year wideout could jump right back into a significant workload. Unlike earlier this season, Pearsall will be part of an offense that has both Jauan Jennings and George Kittle healthy. Pearsall opened the season with 327 yards on 29 targets in less than four full games before suffering the PCL injury Week 4.