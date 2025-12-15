Pearsall hauled in six of seven targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over Tennessee.

Pearsall led San Francisco in receiving yards for the first time since returning from a knee injury he suffered back in Week 4. The 2024 first-round pick had amassed just five receptions for 20 yards over his last three appearances combined, so Sunday's strong showing may finally be a sign that the receiver is finally back to full strength. Pearsall will attempt to build off of this performance when the 49ers visit the Colts for Monday Night Football in Week 16.