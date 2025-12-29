Pearsall (ankle/knee) had five receptions on eight targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

Pearsall returned from a one-game absence to lead the 49ers in receiving yards while finishing second behind TE Jake Tonges in targets (eight) and receptions (seven). The 24-year-old Pearsall's second return from injury this season came at an opportune time, as the 49ers were without the services of star TE George Kittle (ankle), who was also shelved for the second time this year following last week's win. Pearsall is averaging 5.5 receptions and 90.5 yards in two active games since the 49ers' Week 14 bye, making him a solid fantasy play against the Seahawks in Week 18.