Pearsall (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

After logging a DNP on Wednesday, Pearsall's return to the field Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Through three games, Pearsall is third in the NFL in receiving yards with a 16-281-0 line on 24 targets.

