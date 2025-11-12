Pearsall (knee) is returning to practice Wednesday, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Pearsall's participation level Wednesday remains undisclosed, but it will be encouraging to see him handling any amount of reps at all in his first on-field practice activity since suffering a PCL injury in his right knee Week 4. That said, Pearsall has managed to work on the side field on multiple occasions in recent weeks. It appears possible that both Pearsall and quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) could have a chance to retake the field Sunday on the road against Arizona, though full clarity on the status of both players may not arrive until after the 49ers have had an opportunity to evaluate them across a full week of practice.