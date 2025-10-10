default-cbs-image
Pearsall (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Pearsall hasn't practiced since Week 4, when he played through a PCL injury but wasn't able to finish out a loss to the Jaguars. Fellow 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings (ankle) also missed Week 5 but could return this Sunday to face the Buccaneers (he's listed as questionable after practicing Thursday and Friday). Either way, Kendrick Bourne figures to get a lot of playing time again, with Demarcus Robinson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling also in the mix for routes.

