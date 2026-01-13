San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Pearsall (knee/ankle) will be listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall didn't practice in any fashion over the past two weeks after aggravating a right knee PCL injury in addition to injuring his ankle, but the wideout looks like he'll be ready to take a step forward in activity as the 49ers gear up for a divisional-round playoff matchup with the Seahawks on Saturday. The 49ers will see how Pearsall progresses throughout the week before a determination is made on his status for Saturday's game, but if available, he'll provide quarterback Brock Purdy with another weapon in the passing game. San Francisco will have some extra targets up for grabs this weekend after star tight end George Kittle suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the 49ers' wild-card win over the Eagles.