Pearsall (ankle/knee) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but is likely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pearsall was unavailable for the 49ers' 48-27 win over the Colts this past Monday while managing his pair of injuries, but after a trio of limited practices in Week 17 prep, he appears to have made enough progress to give it a go Sunday. Assuming Pearsall is officially cleared when the 49ers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, he could be in line for a couple extra targets since San Francisco is expected to be without star tight end George Kittle (ankle), per Schefter. Kittle -- who is officially listed as questionable for Week 17 -- exited Monday's win due to the left ankle sprain and is unlikely to play after he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday.