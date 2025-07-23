Pearsall (hamstring) trained on a side field Wednesday and is expected to practice Sunday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Reports continue to suggest that Pearsall's stint on the Physically Unable to Perform list won't be a long one. It thus seems the 49ers have bigger issues at his position, with Brandon Aiyuk coming back from an ACL tear, Demarcus Robinson in danger of a DUI-related suspension, and Jacob Cowing injuring his hamstring Wednesday. They also have Jauan Jennings seeking an extension, although he's opting to practice in the meantime. There are a lot of moving parts here , but Pearsall's first-round pedigree and strong finish to his rookie season give him a solid breakout case heading into Year 2.