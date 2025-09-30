Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Pearsall (knee) won't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall is one of three 49ers receivers who won't practice Tuesday, with Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs) and Jordan Watkins (calf) also scheduled to sit out. The second-year wideout's absence from the walk-through session comes after general manager John Lynch suggested earlier Tuesday that Pearsall is being viewed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams. The 49ers will wait and see how Pearsall is feeling Wednesday before determining whether he'll take a designation into Thursday's contest, or if he'll end up being ruled out a day in advance of the game. Pearsall was limited to season lows in receiving yards (46) and snaps (37) in this past Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars after exiting the game with what Shanahan described as a minor PCL injury.