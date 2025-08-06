Pearsall has impressed in recent practices and was a clear standout on offense Tuesday, with quarterback Brock Purdy on five targets, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Pearsall has been nearly uncoverable at recent training camp sessions, per Wagoner, with rookie cornerback Upton Stout named as one of the few players who's managed to challenge the second-year wideout. It's encouraging to see Pearsall already building momentum, given that a hamstring injury forced him to begin camp on the active/PUP list and had sidelined him during mandatory minicamp. With Jauan Jennings (calf) currently unable to practice and Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) without a clear timetable to return, Pearsall is currently operating as the 49ers' top wide receiver, with Demarcus Robinson and rookie fourth-round pick Jordan Watkins behind him.