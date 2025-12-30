49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Starts week with limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
Pearsall (knee/ankle) will be limited in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Pearsall returned from his one-game absence Sunday night to lead the Niners in receiving against the Bears with a 5-85-0 receiving line on eight targets across 81 percent of the offensive snaps. Pearsall has been battling knee and ankle issues for the vast majority of the season. Assuming he escaped Week 17 without any setbacks, Pearsall should be out there Saturday night against the Seahawks.
