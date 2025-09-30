San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that he expects Pearsall (knee) to be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, The Athletic reports.

Pearsall is on the mend from what the 49ers have labeled as a minor PCL injury to his right knee, which the second-year wideout sustained in the third quarter of Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Jaguars. He was sent in for further testing Monday and was listed as a non-participant on the team's estimated practice report later that day. The 49ers will hold a walk-through session Tuesday for their lone on-field workout for Week 5, and if Pearsall isn't able to take any reps, he could face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Thursday's game. Through the first four weeks of the season, Pearsall leads the 49ers in receiving yards (327) and ranks second to only running back Christian McCaffrey in catches (20) and targets (29).