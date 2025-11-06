default-cbs-image
Pearsall (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

However, Pearsall was able to run on the side for a second week in a row, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. With no on-field work to speak of so far this week, Pearsall seems hard-pressed to play Sunday versus the Rams, but a return to drills in some capacity Friday could set him on a course for his next game action Week 11 or beyond.

