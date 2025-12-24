Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall (knee/ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers have a few question marks in their receiving corps as TE George Kittle won't practice to kick off Week 17 prep due to the sprained ankle he suffered Monday at Indianapolis. Pearsall himself sat out that contest due to a low-ankle sprain and also an aggravation of the sprained PCL that sidelined him Weeks 5-10. He'll have two more chances to get back to full this week before San Francisco may make a decision on his status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bears.